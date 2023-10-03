ResMed (RMD)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

Discovering the True Worth of ResMed Inc (RMD)

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ResMed Inc (

RMD, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.37%, despite a 3-month loss of -35.59%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 6.1. But, is this stock significantly undervalued? We aim to answer this question through an in-depth valuation analysis. Stay with us as we delve into the financials and operations of ResMed (RMD).

Company Overview

ResMed is a global leader in respiratory care device manufacturing, primarily producing flow generators, masks, and accessories for sleep apnea treatment. The increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, coupled with ageing populations and increasing obesity prevalence, is driving market growth. ResMed earns approximately two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas, with the balance spread across Europe, Japan, and Australia. The company is focusing on digital health to differentiate itself by providing clinical data for patients, medical care advisors, and payers in the out-of-hospital setting.

As of September 26, 2023, ResMed's stock price stands at $142.95, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $276. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1706677581375340544.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

ResMed (

RMD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus' valuation method. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1706677552761798656.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. ResMed has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which ranks worse than 89.66% of 841 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks ResMed's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1706677601977761792.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. ResMed has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.1. Its operating margin is 27.26%, which ranks better than 91.15% of 836 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of ResMed is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. ResMed's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 63.2% of 731 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. ResMed's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.4%, which ranks better than 53.66% of 738 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, ResMed's return on invested capital is 17.77, and its cost of capital is 9.53.

1706677623037362176.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of ResMed (

RMD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.66% of 738 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about ResMed stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.