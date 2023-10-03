Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -2.56%, with a 3-month gain of 0.67% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.27. The question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the comprehensive financial assessment that follows.

Company Introduction

Amazon.com Inc is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 80% of the total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (10%-15%), advertising services (5%), and other. International segments constitute 25%-30% of Amazon.com's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The stock price of Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial) stands at $127.91, whereas the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is at $185.43. This comparison suggests that Amazon.com's stock might be significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Amazon.com's stock appears to be significantly undervalued, based on GuruFocus' valuation method. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Amazon.com has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, ranking worse than 50.59% of 1101 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The overall financial strength of Amazon.com is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Amazon.com has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 3.29% is worse than 50.67% of 1115 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Amazon.com's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Amazon.com's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 21.9%, which ranks better than 83.78% of 1048 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.5%, ranking worse than 66.41% of 896 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Amazon.com's ROIC was 5.19, while its WACC came in at 11.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Amazon.com's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 66.41% of 896 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Amazon.com stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

