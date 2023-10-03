Alphabet (GOOGL): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Market?

Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.33%, but over the past three months, it has seen a gain of 8.46%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.72, one might wonder if the stock is modestly undervalued. This article presents a valuation analysis of Alphabet (GOOGL), providing insights that may help investors make informed decisions.

Company Overview

Alphabet Inc is a holding company that primarily generates revenue through its wholly owned subsidiary, Google. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet's revenue, with over 85% coming from online ads. Other revenue streams include sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, cloud service fees, and other licensing revenue. The company also earns from hardware sales, such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products like Nest and Google Home. Alphabet's moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it invests in technology to enhance health (Verily), provide faster internet access (Google Fiber), enable self-driving cars (Waymo), and more.

With a current share price of $128.05, Alphabet's market cap stands at $1.60 trillion. The company's GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $145.97, indicating that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page offers an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Alphabet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.06, ranking worse than 55.63% of 568 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Despite this, the overall financial strength of Alphabet is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that consistently demonstrate profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Alphabet has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $289.50 billion and an EPS of $4.72 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 25.75%, ranking better than 87.16% of 584 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Alphabet's profitability at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Alphabet's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 22.9%, ranking better than 73.15% of 514 companies in the Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.8%, ranking better than 63.99% of 386 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Alphabet's ROIC was 27.32, while its WACC came in at 11.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet's stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 63.99% of 386 companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Alphabet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

