Unveiling New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of the intrinsic value of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.6% and a 3-month gain of 50.62%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (

EDU, Financial) has been performing well in the market. The company has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.1, but the question remains: Is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company. Keep reading to understand the intrinsic value of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU).

Introduction to New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU, Financial)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) is a leading private education provider in China. The company has shifted its focus to nonacademic tutoring and intelligent learning systems after terminating its K-9 academic after-school tutoring business due to regulatory crackdown in 2021. It also owns 55.7% of East Buy (HKG: 01797), a market leader in livestreaming e-commerce. As of September 26, 2023, the stock price of the company is $56.08, while the fair value according to GF Value is $50.11, indicating that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

1706681746176606208.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

The GF Value of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (

EDU, Financial) suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued. This could mean that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1706681726970888192.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial)

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are key indicators of a company's financial strength. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) has a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.72, which is better than 72.44% of 254 companies in the Education industry. The overall financial strength of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1706681766380568576.png

Profitability and Growth of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.1 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 6.34%, which ranks worse than 52.94% of 255 companies in the Education industry. Overall, the profitability of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is an essential factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (

EDU, Financial) is -9%, which ranks worse than 80.26% of 233 companies in the Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -35.7%, which ranks worse than 93.44% of 183 companies in the Education industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine a company's profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, New Oriental Education & Technology Group's return on invested capital is 5.2, and its cost of capital is 4.98.

1706681784072142848.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (

EDU, Financial) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 93.44% of 183 companies in the Education industry. To learn more about New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.