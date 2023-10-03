Long-established in the Oil & Gas industry, International Seaways Inc ( INSW, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 3.8%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 22.02%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of International Seaways Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned International Seaways Inc the GF Score of 66 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

International Seaways Inc: A Snapshot

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2, and MR product carriers. With a market cap of $2.19 billion and sales of $1.15 billion, the company has an operating margin of 60.16%.

Profitability Analysis

International Seaways Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. This rank reflects the company's ability to generate profits and return them to shareholders. A low profitability rank may indicate issues with the company's profit margins or return on investment.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where International Seaways Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. This rank reflects the company's historical growth rate and its projected growth rate. A low growth rank may suggest that the company is facing challenges in expanding its operations or increasing its market share.

Conclusion

Considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While International Seaways Inc has a strong history in the Oil & Gas industry, its current metrics suggest that it may struggle to maintain this performance in the future. Therefore, investors should exercise caution when considering this stock for their portfolio.

