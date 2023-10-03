International Seaways Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 22% Surge in Just 3 Months

1 hours ago

International Seaways Inc (

INSW, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company, which boasts a market cap of $2.19 billion and a stock price of $44.83, has seen a significant uptick in its stock price over the past week and three months. Over the past week, the stock has gained 4.80%, and over the past three months, it has surged by a remarkable 22.02%. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the factors contributing to this upward trajectory.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, INSW's GF Value stands at $46.65, showing a significant increase from its past GF Value of $42.87 three months ago. This increase in GF Value aligns with the stock's recent price surge. Furthermore, the stock's current GF Valuation is 'Fairly Valued', a step up from its 'Modestly Undervalued' status three months ago.

Profitability Analysis

International Seaways Inc's profitability is another key factor contributing to its stock performance. The company's Profitability Rank is 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability relative to other companies. However, a closer look at the company's profitability metrics reveals a more impressive picture. The company's Operating Margin is 60.16%, its ROE is 45.56%, its ROA is 25.98%, and its ROIC is 31.17%. All these figures are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company has been profitable for 2 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 22.63% of companies.

Growth Prospects

INSW's growth prospects also contribute to its stock performance. The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating moderate growth relative to other companies. However, the company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 11.50%, and its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is 6.30%, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is -1.91%, which is better than 28.63% of companies.

Top Holders and Competitors

The top three holders of INSW's stock are Donald Smith & Co (2.7% share),

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) (1.62% share), and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) (0.19% share). The company's main competitors are Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS, Financial) with a market cap of $1.1 billion, PBF Logistics LP (PBFX, Financial) with a market cap of $1.25 billion, and DHT Holdings Inc (DHT, Financial) with a market cap of $1.67 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Seaways Inc's impressive stock performance can be attributed to its strong profitability, promising growth prospects, and robust GF Value. The company's profitability metrics, growth rates, and GF Value all indicate a healthy financial position and promising future prospects. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

