On September 25, 2023, Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc ( CRM, Financial), sold 942 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Amy Weaver is a key figure at Salesforce Inc, serving as both President and CFO. She has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and success. Her insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Salesforce Inc is a leading provider of enterprise software, with a focus on customer relationship management ( CRM, Financial). The company's services allow businesses to manage their relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers. Salesforce Inc's innovative solutions have made it a leader in its industry.

Over the past year, Amy Weaver has sold a total of 146,044 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Salesforce Inc, which has seen 255 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when Salesforce Inc's stock is trading at $205.22 per share, giving the company a market cap of $196.3 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 126.89, which is higher than the industry median of 27.32 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, Salesforce Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, indicating that it may be a good time for investors to consider buying.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price of $205.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $264.48, Salesforce Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some eyebrows, the overall financial health and prospects of Salesforce Inc remain strong. The company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued, making it a potential investment opportunity. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their own risk tolerance before making investment decisions.