Unveiling BlackLine (BL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discovering the intrinsic value of BlackLine (BL) and its potential for value investors.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BlackLine Inc (

BL, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -5.1% and a 3-month loss of -3.08%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.09. These figures raise an important question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article presents a detailed valuation analysis of BlackLine to provide a clear answer. Read on to understand the intrinsic worth of this stock.

Company Overview

BlackLine Inc is a leading provider of financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial close process including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and certain types of data matching capabilities. Most of its revenue is generated in the United States.

With a current stock price of $52.8 per share and a market cap of $3.20 billion, BlackLine's value compared to its GF Value of $90.74 suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued. The following analysis will provide a deeper understanding of the company's value.

1706800143744892928.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

BlackLine's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Given that BlackLine is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1706800122865647616.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. BlackLine has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.8, which is worse than 68.77% of 2751 companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of BlackLine is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of BlackLine is poor.

1706800163189686272.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. BlackLine has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $557.80 million and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.09. Its operating margin is -1.89%, which ranks worse than 59.25% of 2785 companies in the Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of BlackLine at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of BlackLine is18.9%, which ranks better than 72.23% of 2413 companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of 2006 companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, BlackLine's ROIC is -0.97 while its WACC came in at 6.63.

1706800180537327616.png

Conclusion

In short, the stock of BlackLine (

BL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 0% of 2006 companies in the Software industry. To learn more about BlackLine stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.