Unraveling the Dividend Story of Sime Darby Property Bhd (SIMEF)

2 hours ago

A deep-dive into the dividend performance, yield, and sustainability of Sime Darby Property Bhd (SIMEF, Financial)

Sime Darby Property Bhd (SIMEF) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2023-10-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-27. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's crucial to evaluate the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article leverages GuruFocus data to delve into Sime Darby Property Bhd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Sime Darby Property Bhd Do?

Sime Darby Property Bhd is a prominent property development company, specializing in property investment, asset management, hospitality, and leisure activities. The company boasts a portfolio of townships including USJ Heights, East Residence, Putra Residence, Inspirasiku, Ara Damansara, PJ Midtown, KL East, and Chemara Hills, among others.

1706972862738333696.png

A Glimpse at Sime Darby Property Bhd's Dividend History

Sime Darby Property Bhd has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2020, with dividends currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. The following chart shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1706972880161472512.png

Breaking Down Sime Darby Property Bhd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Sime Darby Property Bhd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.68% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.62%. This indicates a potential decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was -20.60%. The 5-year yield on cost of Sime Darby Property Bhd stock is approximately 3.68% as of today.

1706972899111337984.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a crucial metric to determine the sustainability of the dividend. As of 2023-06-30, Sime Darby Property Bhd's dividend payout ratio is 0.48, suggesting a significant portion of earnings are retained for future growth and potential downturns. Sime Darby Property Bhd's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 suggests fair profitability, with net profit reported in 7 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Sime Darby Property Bhd's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model, despite underperforming approximately 66.17% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate shows an average annual increase of approximately -19.40%, underperforming approximately 74.6% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Sime Darby Property Bhd (

SIMEF, Financial) maintains a consistent dividend payment record, the negative growth rates and underperformance compared to global competitors raise questions about its future dividend sustainability. However, its fair profitability and growth ranks, combined with a low payout ratio, suggest potential for improvement. Investors should continue to monitor these metrics closely.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
