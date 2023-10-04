NOV Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 36% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

NOV Inc (

NOV, Financial), a leading supplier in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 35.51%, from a modestly undervalued position three months ago to a fairly valued position today, according to the GF Value. This article will delve into the factors behind this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's profitability, growth, and market position.

1707052326528745472.png

Stock Performance Analysis

NOV Inc's stock has been on a steady upward trajectory over the past three months, with a gain of 35.51%. The stock's current price stands at $21.49, with a market cap of $8.46 billion. The GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $21.07, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a significant improvement from three months ago when the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $19.78.

Profitability Overview

NOV Inc's profitability rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's operating margin of 6.54% is better than 44.41% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which measure the company's profitability in relation to its equity, assets, and invested capital respectively, are better than half of the companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 3 years, which is better than 33.12% of companies.

1707052351736512512.png

Growth Prospects

Despite its moderate profitability, NOV Inc's growth prospects are relatively low, with a growth rank of 1/10. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 20.65% and 23.32% of companies respectively. Looking ahead, the company's future total revenue growth rate and EPS growth rate are better than 75.1% and 93.85% of companies respectively, indicating potential for future growth.

1707052370489245696.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of NOV Inc's stock are

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 9.4%, 9.34%, and 5.94% of the company's shares respectively. These major stakeholders' continued confidence in the company's prospects may be a positive sign for potential investors.

Competitive Landscape

NOV Inc operates in a competitive market, with major competitors including ChampionX Corp (

CHX, Financial) with a market cap of $7.21 billion, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) with a market cap of $9.25 billion, and Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) with a market cap of $6.76 billion. Despite the competition, NOV Inc's recent stock performance and growth prospects indicate that it is well-positioned in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NOV Inc's impressive stock performance over the past three months, coupled with its moderate profitability and promising growth prospects, make it a stock to watch. While the company faces stiff competition in the Oil & Gas industry, its strong market position and the confidence of major stakeholders suggest that it is well-equipped to navigate these challenges. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock as it continues to make waves in the market.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.