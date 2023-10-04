What's Driving DigitalBridge Group Inc's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

DigitalBridge Group Inc (

DBRG, Financial), a global digital infrastructure firm, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. Despite a 2.70% decrease over the past week, the stock has experienced a 29.65% increase over the past three months, reflecting a strong market performance. The company's GF Value, currently at $23.5, suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a stark contrast to the GF Value of $4.61 three months ago, which indicated that the stock was significantly overvalued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

DigitalBridge Group Inc operates primarily in the United States, offering services in investment management, operating, and corporate and other services. The company's operating segment, which owns and leases digital assets, accounts for the majority of the firm's revenue. This strategic focus on digital infrastructure has allowed the company to carve out a niche in the real estate industry. 1707053187493527552.png

Profitability Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 5/10, DigitalBridge Group Inc demonstrates average profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at -25.55%, which is better than 12.68% of companies in the industry. Similarly, the company's ROE and ROA are -16.58% and -2.32% respectively, outperforming a significant percentage of industry peers. The company's ROIC of -3.32% is also better than 10.63% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 4 years, better than 20.6% of companies in the industry. 1707053210717388800.png

Growth Prospects

DigitalBridge Group Inc's Growth Rank of 4/10 suggests below-average growth. However, the company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 144.20% is significantly positive, outperforming 98.03% of companies in the industry. Despite a negative 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -9.20%, the company's 3-Year and 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rates are both positive and better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. 1707053230602584064.png

Major Stockholders

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of DigitalBridge Group Inc's stock. Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 5,020,631 shares, accounting for 3.09% of the total shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) hold 602,862 and 430,000 shares respectively, representing 0.37% and 0.26% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

DigitalBridge Group Inc operates in a competitive industry with major competitors including Broadstone Net Lease Inc (

BNL, Financial) with a market cap of $2.7 billion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial) with a market cap of $3.36 billion, and PS Business Parks Inc (PSB, Financial) with a market cap of $5.18 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalBridge Group Inc's stock has shown a strong performance over the past three months, despite a slight decrease over the past week. The company's profitability and growth prospects, along with its competitive position in the industry, make it a stock to watch. However, investors should also consider the company's negative operating margin and ROE, as well as the competitive landscape, before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.