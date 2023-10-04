Archrock (AROC): A Deep Dive into Its Overvaluation

Assessing the True Worth of Archrock Inc. (AROC)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Archrock Inc. (

AROC, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 5.17%, with a 3-month gain of 30.06%. Despite these positive changes and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.43, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article will provide an in-depth analysis of Archrock's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the subsequent financial exploration.

Company Introduction

Archrock Inc is a leading energy infrastructure company with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It operates two main segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. Archrock's Contract Operations segment provides comprehensive services to meet customers' natural gas compression needs, including designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. The Aftermarket Services segment offers a full range of services to support the compression needs of customers who own compression equipment. As of September 27, 2023, Archrock's stock is priced at $13.19 per share, with a market cap of $2.10 billion, indicating a potential overvaluation compared to its GF Value of $9.92.

1707055964554788864.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it implies overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, higher future returns are likely.

Given its current price of $13.19 per share and a market cap of $2.10 billion, Archrock appears to be significantly overvalued according to the GF Value calculation. This overvaluation suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1707055943197392896.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. As such, it's crucial to examine a company's financial strength before deciding to invest. Archrock's cash-to-debt ratio of 0 ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1707055987069812736.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Archrock has been profitable 7 out of the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 20.97%, ranking better than 68.39% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, Archrock's 3-year average annual revenue growth is -7.7%, ranking worse than 81.21% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Archrock's ROIC was 5.82, while its cost of capital was 8.1.

1707056004509728768.png

Conclusion

In summary, Archrock's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. While the company's profitability is fair, its financial condition is poor and its growth ranks worse than 75.51% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Archrock stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.