Ownership Analysis and Financial Performance: A Deep Dive into Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Unraveling the intricate dynamics of institutional and insider ownership, along with a glance at the financial performance of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

1 hours ago

Tidewater Inc (

TDW, Financial) is a leading provider of offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry. The company operates a diversified fleet of marine service vessels, offering support for all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. The company's revenue is predominantly derived from West Africa.

As of the latest data, Tidewater Inc (

TDW, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 52.67 million. Institutional ownership constitutes 58.98% of the total shares, while insiders hold 3.39%. A recent fluctuation in the company's market cap has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

1707058122452893696.png

Understanding Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Institutional ownership provides an insight into the level of trust and confidence that major players have in a company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Tidewater Inc's institutional ownership level stands at 58.98%, indicating a slight decline from the previous year.

1707058074549747712.png

Among the most significant stakeholders,

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) hold prominent positions in Tidewater Inc's stock.

Financial Performance: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Tidewater Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0% per year, which is lower than most companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The estimated earnings growth for Tidewater Inc is projected at 0% per year, indicating a lower growth rate than the company's past performance.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers a glimpse into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. As of 2023-08-31, Tidewater Inc's insider ownership stands at approximately 3.39%, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous year.

1707058094669824000.png

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Tidewater Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

