Insider Sell: Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 25, 2023, Srinivas Tallapragada, the President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (

CRM, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 197,537 shares and purchased none.

Salesforce Inc is a leading company in the field of cloud-based software services. It provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. The company's flagship product is its customer relationship management (

CRM, Financial) service, which allows businesses to manage their interactions with customers and potential customers.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Salesforce Inc, while there have been 256 insider sells. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1707095286393864192.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading for $205.06 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $195.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 126.49, higher than the industry median of 27.06 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Salesforce Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, with a GF Value of $264.56. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value.

1707095304551006208.png

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors. It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, the lack of insider buying at Salesforce Inc over the past year is a trend that investors should monitor closely.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell is noteworthy, it does not necessarily signal a bearish outlook for Salesforce Inc. The company's strong fundamentals and the fact that its stock is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value suggest that it may still offer investment potential. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.