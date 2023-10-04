TransAlta (TAC)'s True Worth: Is It Overpriced? An In-Depth Exploration

Uncovering the intrinsic value of TransAlta Corp (TAC) amidst market fluctuations

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TransAlta Corp (

TAC, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.31% and a 3-month loss of 4.13%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.7. Despite these figures, the question remains: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of TransAlta (TAC), providing valuable insights for investors.

Company Overview

TransAlta is a leading independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets across Canada, the United States, and Australia. These assets include hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas, and energy transition facilities. The majority of TransAlta's revenues stem from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

Currently, TransAlta's stock price stands at $8.87, while its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is $12.2. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued. The company's market cap is $2.30 billion, with sales reaching $2.60 billion.

1707162257110073344.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

TransAlta's current GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. If a stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, higher future returns are likely.

Given TransAlta's relative undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to exceed its business growth.

1707162225099145216.png

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its shares. TransAlta's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.27, ranking better than 52.88% of companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. However, GuruFocus ranks TransAlta's financial strength as 4 out of 10, indicating a poor balance sheet.

1707162281739026432.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies generally carries less risk. TransAlta has been profitable for 5 years over the past decade. With revenues of $2.60 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.7 in the past 12 months, the company's operating margin of 23.65% is better than 65.12% of companies in the same industry.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. TransAlta's average annual revenue growth is 9.8%, ranking worse than 51.24% of companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.4%, ranking worse than 55.72% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a key profitability indicator. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it suggests the company is creating value for shareholders. TransAlta's ROIC for the past 12 months is 7.57, and its WACC is 6.13.

1707162298272972800.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransAlta (

TAC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Although the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 55.72% of companies in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry. For more information about TransAlta's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.