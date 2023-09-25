Aristotle Balogh, Airbnb Inc's CTO, Sells 2,750 Shares

On September 25, 2023, Aristotle Balogh, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Airbnb Inc (

ABNB, Financial), sold 2,750 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Airbnb Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Aristotle Balogh is a seasoned technology executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As the CTO of Airbnb Inc, he is responsible for overseeing the company's technological strategy and ensuring its digital platforms and systems are robust, secure, and innovative. His role is crucial in a company like Airbnb Inc, which relies heavily on its digital platform to connect hosts and guests worldwide.

Airbnb Inc is a global online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their homes with people who are looking for accommodations in that locale. It currently covers more than 100,000 cities and 220+ countries worldwide. The company's platform is accessible via its websites and mobile apps.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 149,750 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 2,750 shares is part of this larger trend. The insider transaction history for Airbnb Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 86 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the insider's perspective on the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Airbnb Inc were trading for $130.8 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $85.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 39.08, which is higher than the industry median of 19.09 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider selling, Airbnb Inc appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $130.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $232.20, Airbnb Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares may raise some eyebrows, the company's valuation metrics suggest that Airbnb Inc's stock is significantly undervalued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
