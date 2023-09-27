Insider Buying: Director Richard Mcbee Acquires 30,723 Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023, Director Richard Mcbee made a significant purchase of 30,723 shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (

SPWH, Financial). This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Richard Mcbee is a key figure in the Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, serving as a Director. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc is a leading outdoor sporting goods retailer. The company provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing and camping gear to maximize their enjoyment of the outdoors.

Over the past year, Richard Mcbee has purchased a total of 41,354 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition of 30,723 shares is a significant addition to his holdings.

1707304164582752256.png

The insider transaction history for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells. However, the recent purchase by the insider could signal a positive shift in this trend.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc were trading for $3.75 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $139.822 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 34.00, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.53 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical average.

1707304188104409088.png

However, with a price of $3.75 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.35, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.33. This indicates that the stock could be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc is a positive signal for the company. However, investors should also consider the company's valuation and other factors before making an investment decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.