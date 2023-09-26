Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 26, 2023, Mike Chang, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (

AOSL, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Mike Chang is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the semiconductor industry. As the Executive Chairman of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic decisions and overall direction. His insider trades, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is a leading global designer, developer, and supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors. The company's portfolio of products includes power discretes, power ICs, and certain product categories of power MOSFETs. These products are integral to a wide range of applications, including computing, consumer electronics, motor controls, industrial, and automotive.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 116,400 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

1707304167728480256.png

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, the stock was trading at $28.64 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $797.665 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 77.81, significantly higher than the industry median of 23.75 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92 indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1707304194047737856.png

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Mike Chang, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio, may raise some concerns for potential investors. However, the stock's fair GF Value suggests that it may still hold potential for long-term investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.