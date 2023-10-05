Examining the Dividend History, Yield, and Growth of Deere & Co ( DE Financial)

Deere & Co (DE) recently announced a dividend of $1.35 per share, payable on 2023-11-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Deere & Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Deere & Co

Deere & Co is a global leader in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company operates through four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, including over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Deere & Co's Dividend History

Deere & Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1987, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat, a title given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 36 years.

Deere & Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Deere & Co boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.25% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.40%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Deere & Co's annual dividend growth rate was 12.80%. This rate decreased to 12.10% per year when viewed over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, Deere & Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.90%.

Based on Deere & Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Deere & Co stock as of today is approximately 2.21%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Deere & Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.14.

Deere & Co's profitability rank, as of 2023-07-31, is 8 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

Deere & Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Deere & Co's revenue has increased by approximately 11.80% per year on average, outperforming approximately 66.5% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Deere & Co's earnings increased by approximately 31.90% per year on average, outperforming approximately 72.78% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 29.30% outperforms approximately 83.93% of global competitors, indicating a strong growth outlook.

Conclusion

Considering Deere & Co's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics, it appears that the company's dividends are sustainable in the long run. This provides a promising outlook for value investors seeking steady income. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the overall health and future prospects of the company.

