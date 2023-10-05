Understanding EIX's Dividend History, Yield, Growth and Sustainability

Edison International ( EIX, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.74 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Edison International's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Overview of Edison International

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that supplies power to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

Edison International's Dividend History

Edison International has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Edison International has increased its dividend each year since 2003. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years.

Edison International's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Edison International currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.46% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.51%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Edison International's annual dividend growth rate was 4.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 4.50% per year. And over the past decade, Edison International's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.70%.

Based on Edison International's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Edison International stock as of today is approximately 5.56%.

Is Edison International's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Edison International's dividend payout ratio is 1.17, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Edison International's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Edison International's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Edison International's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Edison International's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Edison International's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Edison International's revenue has increased by approximately 7.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 51.23% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Edison International's earnings increased by approximately -24.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 88.78% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Edison International's consistent dividend payment history and its growth rate are commendable. However, the high payout ratio and the underperformance in EPS growth rate compared to global competitors raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. While the company's profitability rank and growth rank suggest good prospects, investors should consider these factors before making investment decisions.

