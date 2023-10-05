Undervalued Biotech Stocks Shine: Pfizer and BioNTech Show Resilience

The biotech sector holds the promise of substantial returns, especially with its continuous expansion

2 hours ago
Summary
  • The best biotech stocks for 2023 include companies with innovative research and products addressing unmet medical needs.
  • Both Pfizer and BioNTech underscore strategic solidity, commitment to innovation and robust financial health.
  • The companies’ enduring strategies and resilience in the face of challenges bolster their positions in the pharmaceutical domain.
In the ever-evolving world of the stock market, uncovering potential gold mines is paramount for smart investing. One promising area to consider is undervalued biotech stocks. According to a report by Precedence Research, the global biotechnology market held a significant position in 2022, with a value of $1.22 trillion. This figure is projected to soar impressively to approximately $3.21 trillion2030, a compound annual growth rate of 12.8%.

Amid this exuberant growth, savvy investors are setting their sights on the biotech sector, eager to unearth stocks that not only promise robust returns, but also withstand market volatility.

Navigating the terrain of biotech investments necessitates a keen eye and robust tools to aid in making informed decisions. This is where GuruFocus steps in with its comprehensive All-in-One Screener. By utilizing this invaluable tool, we found three biotech stocks that stand out as not just investments for the present, but also as enduring assets for the future.

Pfizer

In the ever-volatile landscape of the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial) faces challenges and setbacks, mirrored in its year-to-date return of -37%. Despite this decline, a close examination of its third-quarter performance reveals a resilient financial backbone and strategic advances in various medical frontiers. It reported a net income of $2.33 billion, a reduction from previous figures, yet simultaneously, a net change in cash showcased an upswing of 169%.

1707408131945922560.png

Pfizer managed to beat the earning per share estimates, reporting a surprise of 15% and cementing a foothold in profitability terrain even amidst adverse financial climates.

Further enhancing its enterprise resilience, Pfizer recommenced production at its North Carolina plant post-tornado damage, a swift bounce back showcasing operational efficiency. As the company navigates through these turbulent times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation of its RSV shot for pregnant women adds a notable feather to its cap.

Moreover, despite a slight dip in the real-world efficacy of Paxlovid, it anticipates a 24% uptake of Covid-19 boosters among eligible Americans, adding to its revenue stream and fortifying its market presence. The projected alleviation of the "tripledemic" threat this season also signals a potentially more stable path ahead for Pfizer in the pharmaceutical landscape.

Market position

Positioned within a competitive industry, Pfizer's revenue of $12.73 billion, although reflecting a decline, and an equity-to-asset ratio ranking lower than 66% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry, does not eclipse its growth narrative. The company's three-year revenue, Ebitda and earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rates stand resilient, outperforming more than 76% of industry counterparts.

With a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.75, it continues to be a viable contender in the market, underscoring its sustained ability to generate shareholder value despite prevailing industry headwinds. This strategic solidity, combined with unwavering commitment to innovative health care solutions, bolsters Pfize in its forward trajectory within the pharmaceutical domain.

BioNTech

Amid a landscape dotted with unprecedented challenges, BioNTech SE (

BNTX, Financial) showcases robust financial stability, complemented by impressive margins and a stellar debt profile. Despite a year-to-date return of -31%, a closer examination reveals compelling financial metrics, positioning it as one of the top biotech stocks.

1707408149968846848.png

The company boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 75.63, eclipsing 74% of its industry peers, while its equity-to-asset ratio at 0.9 surpasses a striking 85% of competitors within the biotechnology arena. Moreover, BioNTech's debt-to-Ebitda ratio stands at a mere 0.04, outperforming 94% of companies, thus underscoring its limited leverage and heightened fiscal resilience.

Growth prospects

The surge of renewed focus on Covid-19, compounded by BioNTech's continued endeavor in vaccine development, fortifies its position among the best biotech stocks for 2023. As the world grapples with evolving variants, the company's recent partnership with CEPI on monkeypox vaccine development and its European Union approval for an Omicron-adapted Covid shot stand as testaments to its ongoing commitment to global health security.

These strategic alliances and approvals burgeon its potential for continued growth, further underscored by Barclays’ projection of over $5 billion in Covid booster sales in fall 2023. Alongside these developments, the company’s commanding gross margin of 70% and operating margin of 63% solidify its financial health, complemented by a three-year revenue growth rate per share of a whopping 405%, far outpacing 98% of industry counterparts.

Position in the biotech industry

Navigating through BioNTech's financial and operational landscape accentuates its positioning as one of the undervalued biotech stocks, endowed with high growth potential and a portfolio of breakthrough products. The company's relentless pursuit in vaccine innovation, coupled with its robust financial metrics, manifests a promising panorama, earmarking BioNTech as a formidable contender in the biotech industry poised for significant growth and continued contribution to global health advancements.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
