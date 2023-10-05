Unlocking the Value of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI): A Deep Dive into Its Market Valuation

Is Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Modestly Undervalued? An In-Depth Analysis

1 hours ago
Johnson Controls International PLC (

JCI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.63% and a three-month loss of -20.92%. Despite these losses, the company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.99. The question we aim to answer is: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents an in-depth valuation analysis of JCI, inviting readers to explore the company's financial health and future prospects.

Company Overview

Johnson Controls International PLC is a leading manufacturer, installer, and service provider of HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. The company's commercial HVAC, fire and security solutions each account for about 40% of sales, while the remaining 20% comes from residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions. In fiscal 2022, Johnson Controls generated over $25 billion in revenue. Despite a recent price of $52.56 per share, the GF Value estimates the fair value at $70.18, suggesting that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns.

According to our valuation method, Johnson Controls International PLC (

JCI, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Johnson Controls International PLC's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11 is lower than 85.56% of companies in the construction industry. However, its overall financial strength is ranked 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Johnson Controls International PLC has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 10.6%, better than 77.25% of companies in the construction industry. The company's growth ranks better than 70.54% of companies in the construction industry, indicating a strong potential for value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Johnson Controls International PLC's ROIC is 9.33, slightly higher than its WACC of 9.09, suggesting the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International PLC (

JCI, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial health and profitability, with growth rates better than 70.54% of companies in the Construction industry. For more detailed financial information about Johnson Controls International PLC, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
