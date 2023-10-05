The stock of Jabil Inc ( JBL, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 10.76%, with a 3-month gain of 1.71%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 7.1. However, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article provides a detailed analysis to answer this question. Stay with us as we unravel the true value of Jabil (JBL).

Company Introduction

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It offers comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to various industries and end markets. Jabil operates in two segments: The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment. The company's stock price currently stands at $116.5, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $77.11, suggesting that the stock might be significantly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our unique method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. This value is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

Our analysis suggests that Jabil ( JBL, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. With a current price of $116.5 per share and a market cap of $15.20 billion, Jabil's stock seems to be trading above its fair value.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Jabil has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4, which ranks worse than 77.49% of 2372 companies in the Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Jabil's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Jabil has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $35.30 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.1. Its operating margin is 4.45%, which ranks better than 52.2% of 2456 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Jabil at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Jabil is 13.3%, which ranks better than 74.61% of 2332 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.5%, which ranks better than 67.36% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Jabil's return on invested capital is 15.66, and its cost of capital is 10.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Jabil ( JBL, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67.36% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Jabil stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

