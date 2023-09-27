Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

1 hours ago
On September 27, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 4,189,227 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Saba Capital Management and Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on September 27, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 4,189,227 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund to its portfolio at a trading price of $11.09 per share. This acquisition had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a 1.21% position in its portfolio and a 12.53% stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a portfolio comprising 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1707455371720785920.png

About Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (

NMAI, Financial), based in the USA, is a closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is the pursuit of total return, comprised of income or distributions and capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $371.693 million, the current price of the stock stands at $11.12. 1707455353957908480.png

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's Performance Analysis

As of the date of this article, Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a GF Score of 16/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 3/10, while its Profitability Rank stands at 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. Due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund shares by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a strategic move that could potentially influence both entities. While the transaction has a minimal impact on the firm's portfolio, it significantly increases its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund. However, given Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's low GF Score and rankings, the future performance of this investment remains uncertain. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

