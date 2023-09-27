Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of the Transaction

On September 27, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial). The firm added 5,387,815 shares to its portfolio, representing a 30.60% change in shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $6.72 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in BIGZ to 22,995,188 shares. This transaction had a 0.94% impact on Saba Capital's portfolio and increased its position in BIGZ to 3.99%. Notably, Saba Capital now holds 10.13% of BIGZ's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1707455340682936320.png

Insight into BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (

BIGZ, Financial), a US-based company, made its initial public offering on March 26, 2021. The company operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, aiming to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of September 28, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a stock price of $6.86. However, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.1707455314128797696.png

Performance Analysis of BIGZ

Since its IPO, BIGZ has experienced a price change of -51.52%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -0.15%. The company's GF Score is 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. In terms of financial strength, BIGZ has a balance sheet rank of 7/10. However, its profitability rank, growth rank, GF Value rank, and momentum rank are all 0/10, indicating a lack of sufficient data for evaluation.

Financial Health of BIGZ

BIGZ operates in the Asset Management industry and has a return on equity (ROE) of 9.84 and a return on assets (ROA) of 9.64. However, due to insufficient data, the company's Z score, cash to debt rank, gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth cannot be evaluated.

Future Performance Predictions for BIGZ

Given the lack of sufficient data, BIGZ's predictability rank cannot be determined. However, the company's RSI 5 Day stands at 30.12, RSI 9 Day at 25.17, and RSI 14 Day at 27.00. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month is 1.64, and for 12 - 1 month is 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BIGZ shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the lack of sufficient data for a comprehensive evaluation of BIGZ's financial health and future performance, the firm's increased stake in BIGZ indicates its confidence in the company's potential. This transaction could offer valuable insights for value investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.