Director Michael Larson Buys 13,000 Shares of Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund (WIA)

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023, Director Michael Larson made a significant purchase of 13,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund (

WIA, Financial). This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look by investors and market analysts alike.

Who is Michael Larson?

Michael Larson is a Director at Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. He has a long-standing history in the financial sector, with a keen eye for investment opportunities. His recent purchase of WIA shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance.

About Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund is a closed-end fund that aims to provide current income for its shareholders while protecting the purchasing power of their income from inflation. The fund invests primarily in inflation-linked securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 13,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the insider towards the company's stock. The insider's recent purchase further strengthens this sentiment.

The insider transaction history for Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company have a positive outlook on the stock's future performance.

1707575987048284160.png

Relationship with Stock Price

Shares of Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund were trading for $7.9 apiece on the day of the insider's recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $183.313 million. The insider's purchase at this price point suggests that they believe the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

Conclusion

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. In the case of Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund, the insider's recent purchase of 13,000 shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance. Investors should consider this insider activity as a positive sign and may want to take a closer look at the company.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.