Insider Sell: MongoDB Inc's President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 134,000 Shares

September 26, 2023
On September 26, 2023, Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB Inc (

MDB, Financial), sold 134,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Ittycheria sold a total of 501,964 shares and made no purchases.

Dev Ittycheria is a seasoned executive with a strong track record in the tech industry. As the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc, he has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. MongoDB Inc is a leading software company that provides the most popular database for modern apps. The company's products are used by developers and enterprises globally to create applications that improve business performance, manage risk, and deliver a superior customer experience.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised some eyebrows among investors and market watchers. Over the past year, there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys at MongoDB Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's prospects. In the case of MongoDB Inc, the insider's selling activity coincides with a period of strong stock performance. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of MongoDB Inc were trading at $327.2, giving the company a market cap of $24.48 billion.

Despite the insider's selling activity, MongoDB Inc appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.57, suggesting that it may be a good buying opportunity for value-oriented investors. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The following chart provides a visual representation of MongoDB Inc's GF Value:

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activity at MongoDB Inc warrants attention, it does not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for the stock. Given the company's strong fundamentals and its undervalued status based on its GF Value, investors may want to consider MongoDB Inc as a potential addition to their portfolios.

