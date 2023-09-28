Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Noted investor

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has recently increased his stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), a leading real estate company in the USA. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Transaction Details

On September 28, 2023,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) added 98,826 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc to his portfolio at a trade price of $73.84 per share. This transaction has increased his total holdings in the company to 16,768,108 shares, representing 11.44% of his portfolio and 33.47% of the company's stock. The impact of this transaction on Ackman's portfolio is 0.07%, indicating a significant commitment to the real estate firm.

Profile of Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, established Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman is an activist investor who purchases the common stocks of public companies and advocates for changes to realize the companies' values. His investment philosophy revolves around buying stocks trading at a discount and selling when the companies reach their appraised value. Ackman's portfolio, valued at $10.82 billion, consists of eight stocks, with his top holdings being Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Lowe's Companies Inc, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. His investments are primarily in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.1707576318998085632.png

Overview of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a prominent real estate company in the USA that owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. The company's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, making it one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. The company operates through several segments, including Master Planned Communities (MPC), Operating Assets, Seaport, Strategic Developments, and Corporate revenues. As of September 29, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $3.73 billion, with a stock price of $74.4.1707576298139811840.png

Analysis of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc's Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc's stock has a PE percentage of 30.87, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $84.11 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.88. The stock has gained 0.76% since the transaction and has grown 140% since its IPO. However, the stock has declined by 2.31% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 75/100, suggesting a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 3/10, its Profitability Rank is 6/10, and its Growth Rank is 5/10.

Comparison with Other Gurus

The largest guru holding shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc signifies his confidence in the company's potential. This move could have significant implications for both the guru's portfolio and the traded company. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.