Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp (ESP): A Comprehensive Analysis of Dividend Sustainability

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Delving into ESP's Dividend History, Yield, and Growth Rates

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp(

ESP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2023-10-10, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-29. As investors eagerly await this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's Operations

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp designs, develops, tests, and manufactures specialized military and rugged industrial power supplies and transformers for use in harsh or severe environment applications. Its product portfolio includes power converters, power conditioning, high-voltage radar, contract manufacturing, custom engineering, and others. These products find applications in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power.

1707700129684783104.png

Overview of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's Dividend History

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2023, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The following chart provides a historical perspective on the annual Dividends Per Share.

1707700149104410624.png

Scrutinizing Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.23% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.19%. This suggests an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, the company's annual dividend growth rate over the past three years stands at -41.50%.

Based on Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.23%.

1707700169203515392.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing the sustainability of dividends requires an understanding of the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio indicates that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.13.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Assessing Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit robust growth metrics. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. However, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases a slower pace of earnings growth, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Concluding Thoughts

Considering Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, it appears that the company has a balanced approach to sustaining dividends. However, the negative growth rate in recent years warrants careful monitoring. As always, potential investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider their financial goals before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.