Commercial Aerospace Demand Skyrockets

Summary
  • Strong demand for commercial aerospace drives Heico's impressive performance.
  • Wall Street analysts increase earning expectations by over 1.3%, but it is not priced in yet.
  • Operating income rises by 26% in the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, Heico Corp. (

HEI, Financial) is a leading provider of aerospace and electronics products and services. The company operates through two divisions: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG).

The FSG division offers a wide range of products and services for the aviation industry, including aircraft replacement parts, repair and overhaul services and distribution of aerospace components. The ETG division specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of electronic components and systems for various industries, including defense, medical and telecommunications.

The company has a track record of generating strong operating margins and cash flows, which enables it to invest in research and development and pursue strategic acquisition opportunities.

Impressive third-quarter performance

The third quarter of fiscal 2023 has proven to be a remarkable period for Heico. The company's net sales reached record-breaking levels, driven by robust demand for commercial aerospace products and services. This analysis will delve into the details of its impressive performance in the third quarter and explore the factors contributing to its success.

Record-breaking net sales

Heico reported a significant increase in net sales for the three-month period, which soared by 33% to a record-breaking $325.9 million compared to $244.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This remarkable growth can be attributed to several factors, including the impact of recent acquisitions and increased demand for commercial aviation and other electronics products.

Wall Street analysts have responded to the increase in net sales by increasing earnings expectations by over 1.3%. If the company was fairly valued and following a low price-earnings multiple of 16, this should result in a 21% increase in company value over the next year. 

Strong demand for commercial aerospace

One of the key drivers behind Heico's record-breaking net sales was the robust demand for commercial aerospace products and services. The company experienced a 2% overall organic net sales growth in this sector. The sustained growth in global commercial air travel also played a significant role in driving the increased demand for its commercial aerospace offerings.

Continued growth and expansion

Heico's Flight Support Group, responsible for commercial aerospace products and services, achieved remarkable results in the third quarter. The group's net sales increased by 23% to $405 million, compared to $330.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This growth was driven by a robust 19% organic growth and the positive impact of a profitable acquisition made in fiscal 2022.

The company's operating income also witnessed a notable increase of 26% to $89.2 million. This compares to $70.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase can be attributed to the growth in net sales and an improved gross profit margin across all product lines.

The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 22% from 21.4% a year ago. This improvement reflects the positive impact of the improved gross profit margin, partially offset by acquisition costs related to the Wencor acquisition.

Wencor acquisition

Heico recently completed its acquisition of Wencor, a provider of aftermarket solutions for the aviation industry. The acquisition, which was a long-time dream for Heico, is expected to bring numerous benefits and opportunities for both companies.

Carlos Macau, the chief financial officer of Heico, provided some financial details about the acquisition. The company paid over $2 billion for Wencor, and the expenses related to the deal are expected to be below 1% of the purchase price. Macau mentioned there may be some deal costs that will be expensed in the fourth quarter. He also noted the nature of Wencor's products, which include repair, parts and distribution, may not require significant inventory write-ups.

Ken Herbert, an analyst, asked about specific areas of the Wencor business that Heico is bullish about and where they see unique opportunities to take market share. Mendelson responded by stating the Wencor product line will further improve margins and that the Ebitda margins are in the same range as Heico's flight support margins. He emphasized the company does not set specific margin targets, but focuses on making decisions that make sense for the long-term success of each business.

Strained workforce

With 100 unfilled jobs after the Wencor acquisition, Heico is likely experiencing a strain on its existing workforce. The burden of additional responsibilities on current employees can lead to burnout, decreased productivity and potential errors. As the workload increases, employees may struggle to meet deadlines and maintain the quality of their work, which could impact customer satisfaction and overall business performance.

The presence of unfilled positions can lead to increased costs. The company may need to rely on temporary workers or overtime pay for existing employees to compensate for the staffing shortage. These additional expenses can impact the company's bottom line and reduce profitability. Moreover, the lack of a full workforce may hinder the company's ability to scale operations efficiently, potentially limiting its growth potential.

Conclusion

Overall, the acquisition of Wencor by Heico is seen as a significant milestone for both companies. It is expected to bring expanded product offerings, increased efficiency and potential cost savings. The similarities in culture and DNA between the two companies are seen as a positive factor that will contribute to the success of the combined entity.

We need to account for some level of risk in a labor shortage, both from a quality perspective, which could affect top line revenue, and an increased cost perspective, which could decrease earnings.

Still, Heico's record-breaking net sales demonstrate its strong position in the aerospace industry. The robust demand for commercial aerospace products and services, coupled with successful acquisitions, has contributed to its exceptional performance. With a positive outlook for the future, Heico is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its status as a leading provider in the aerospace sector.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
