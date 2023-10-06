Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -2.26%, yet it managed to gain 30.09% over the past three months. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 27.56. But the question remains: Is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth valuation analysis of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to help you make informed investment decisions. Let's dive in.

Company Overview

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries across the United States, boasting a total throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day. Its renewable diesel production capacity is impressive, with its Dickinson, North Dakota, and Martinez, California, facilities producing 184 million gallons and 730 million gallons per year, respectively. Marathon Petroleum also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

At a stock price of $150.94 per share, Marathon Petroleum has a market cap of $60.40 billion. But how does this compare to its intrinsic value? Let's delve deeper into the company's valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Marathon Petroleum ( MPC, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. This is based on the company's historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Thus, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Marathon Petroleum's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.4, which is worse than 55.22% of 1034 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Marathon Petroleum's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Marathon Petroleum has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. The company had revenues of $156.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $27.56 over the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 10.44% is better than 53.96% of 984 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Marathon Petroleum is 27.1%, which ranks better than 80.39% of 862 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 60.9%, which ranks better than 87.83% of 830 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Marathon Petroleum's ROIC is 21.62, and its WACC is 8.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Petroleum appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 87.83% of 830 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Marathon Petroleum stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

