Executive VP and CFO Dane Whitehead Sells 50,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023, Dane Whitehead, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Marathon Oil Corp (

MRO, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Whitehead has sold a total of 362,818 shares and made no purchases.

Marathon Oil Corp is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. The company operates in two segments: United States and International. The majority of its production is sold to refiners, marketers, and integrated oil companies.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock's price.

1707938373630427136.png

The insider transaction history for Marathon Oil Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 17 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Marathon Oil Corp were trading at $27.63, giving the company a market cap of $16.202 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.44, lower than both the industry median of 9.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

1707938395382087680.png

However, the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, suggests a different picture. With a price of $27.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.44, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, coupled with the trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, could be a signal of caution for potential investors. However, the company's lower-than-average price-earnings ratio and its fair valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggest that the stock might still hold potential for value investors. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.