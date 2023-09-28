STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

12 minutes ago
On September 28, 2023, investment firm

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,485 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Transaction Details

The transaction was executed at a price of $9.58 per share, resulting in a 0.14 change in the trade. Following this acquisition,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a total of 1,820,066 shares in Provident Bancorp Inc. However, this transaction did not have a significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with the current ratio of the traded stock in the portfolio remaining at 0. The current ratio of the firm's holdings in the traded stock stands at 10.29.

Profile of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm currently holds 53 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical. 1707998973635067904.png

About Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial), based in the USA, is a banking institution that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. The company's offerings include commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans & lines of credit, and consumer loans. The company went public on January 8, 1999. 1707998954190274560.png

Traded Stock Information

As of September 30, 2023, Provident Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $171.905 million and its current stock price is $9.72. The company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. However, according to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 18.16 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.54. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a price change of -20.65%, but it has gained 33.7% year-to-date.

Stock's Performance and Rankings

Provident Bancorp Inc has a GF Score of 68/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank are both 5/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its momentum rank is 2/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares could potentially be a strategic move given the stock's undervalued status and good outperformance potential. However, the transaction's impact on the firm's portfolio is currently negligible. It will be interesting to observe how this transaction influences the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio in the future.

