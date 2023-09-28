Insider Sell: CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 23,199 Shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc

1 hours ago
On September 28, 2023, Kyle Sauers, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Rush Street Interactive Inc (

RSI, Financial), sold 23,199 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 38,729 shares and made no purchases.

Kyle Sauers is a key figure in the financial operations of Rush Street Interactive Inc. As the CFO, he is responsible for the company's financial planning, record-keeping, and financial reporting to higher management. His decisions and actions can significantly impact the company's financial health and investor confidence.

Rush Street Interactive Inc is a leading online casino and sports wagering company in the United States. The company operates online gaming platforms that offer a mix of free-to-play and real-money games. Its portfolio includes online casino gaming, online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and social gaming.

The insider's selling activity over the past year, coupled with the absence of insider buying, raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The stock was trading at $4.56 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $319.285 million.

Despite the insider's selling activity, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $7.48. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.61, suggesting that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

However, the insider's selling activity could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. It's crucial for investors to consider this insider activity as part of their investment decision-making process. While the stock appears undervalued, the insider's selling activity could suggest that there may be underlying issues that are not reflected in the current stock price.

In conclusion, while Rush Street Interactive Inc appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value, the insider's selling activity raises questions about the company's future prospects. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

