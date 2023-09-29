Insider Sell: CFO Michael Brophy Sells 2,291 Shares of Natera Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 29, 2023, Michael Brophy, the Chief Financial Officer of Natera Inc (

NTRA, Financial), sold 2,291 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Natera Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Michael Brophy has been with Natera Inc for several years, serving as the company's CFO. His role involves overseeing the company's financial operations, including budgeting, financial planning, and risk management. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Natera Inc is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The company's mission is to change the management of disease worldwide. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, about the simple, non-invasive, prenatal, post-transplant, and cancer diagnostics.

Over the past year, Michael Brophy has sold a total of 131,505 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling without any insider buying raises questions about the company's future prospects.

1708028944738942976.png

The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a total of 0 insider buys and 64 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be less confident in the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Natera Inc were trading for $45.91 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.27 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock's price remains relatively stable.

According to GuruFocus Value, Natera Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $45.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.92, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This suggests that the stock is undervalued and could be a good investment opportunity.

1708028963869163520.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the overall trend of insider selling at Natera Inc may raise some concerns, the stock's current undervaluation suggests that it could still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider other factors before making an investment decision.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.