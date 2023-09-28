Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Scientific Officer C Bennett Sells 4,460 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

1 hours ago
On September 28, 2023, C Bennett, the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (

IONS, Financial), sold 4,460 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 13,251 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a leading company in the biotechnology industry, specializing in the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company's primary focus is on developing drugs for patients who have unmet medical needs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals' innovative approach to drug discovery has resulted in a robust pipeline of drugs for a broad range of diseases.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised questions among investors about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To better understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the insider's trading history and its relationship with the stock's price.

The insider transaction history for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year, with 30 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $46.5, giving the company a market cap of $6.5 billion. This price is significantly higher than the GuruFocus Value of $33.21, suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is considered significantly overvalued.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the stock's high price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc may be overvalued. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

