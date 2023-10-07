Billionaire Bill Ackman: Google, Ukraine and Interest Rates 

Bill Ackman reveals an investment into Ukraine

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Bill Ackman still believes “interest rates will go higher” and has a hedge in place forecasting this. 
  • Bill Ackman saw an opportunity to invest into Alphabet (GOOGL) which has become his second largest position. 
Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is an iconic investor and the founder of Pershing Square. He is known for his bold investing style and relentless persistence when it comes to activist investing. In September 2023, Mr Ackman took the stage at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Summit. In this post, I have summarised this talk and provided extra context around some of the points Ackman makes, let’s dive in.

Ukraine Investments

As the war rages on between Russia and Ukraine, President Zelensky called a “secret meeting” of 10 influential business people and investors from the globe. One of these people was

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio). This meeting was part of a talk to urge business investment into Ukraine, even before the war has finished.

Mr Ackman reveals he took a call from Mike Moritz, a former chairman at Sequoia Capital which is regarded as the world's leading venture capital firm. The VC firm invested into Zipline, a company which sells drones that are used to ship medical supplies. The business didn’t plan to invest into Ukraine, but this was encouraged via “Philanthropic Investment”, of which Ackman provided approximately $24 million. Although Ackman states this investment wasn’t for “economic return”, he is “bullish on post-war Ukraine”.

Focused Portfolio

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has a focused portfolio of “8 amazing companies”, which tend to do well in “any economic environment”. As well as “tiny investments” in Fanny May and Freddie Mac, which make up less than 1% of the portfolio.

Pershing Square also operates some “hedges” on both rising energy prices and high interest rates. He is known for turning $26 million into $2.6 billion, with his bet that interest rates would rise in 2020. Ackman purchased very far out of the money option protection against high yield bond indexes.

Investing in High Quality Businesses

Despite the macroeconomic environment,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is still bullish on owning “high quality businesses”, ideally with “pricing power”. Mr Ackman points out that many of the companies he owns have a “royalty element”. For example, Universal Music is a “royalty” on music streaming. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is a “royalty” on people advertising online. Hilton is a “royalty” on people staying in hotels.

Investing into Alphabet Inc

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) was Mr Ackman’s most recent investment at Pershing Square. This was because Alphabet looked like it had “fumbled” its AI offering, given the rise of ChatGPT and Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) resurgence of Bing. However, Ackman saw this as an opportunity to invest at just “15 times earnings”.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) believes Alphabet will be a “dominant player” in AI, due to its huge access to data, strong in-house talent, and vertical integration with Google Cloud.

Understanding the Intrinsic Value of a Business

The value of a business is its future expected cash flows discounted back to today. Normally investors would use the prevailing interest rate in 2020 or 2021, which was between 1% and 2%. This resulted in investors investing at high valuations. However,

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) reveals he has always used a high discount rate of around “10%” to mitigate for any uncertainty. During a low interest rate environment, this can mean opportunities are missed, but now rates are higher Ackman’s strategy works exceptionally well.

Future of Interest Rates

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) still believes “interest rates will go higher” and he still has his hedge on expecting this. For reference, interest rates have been hiked by 525 basis points since March 2022, to the 5.25% and 5.5%, a 22-year high. This is surprising for some analysts given the U.S inflation rate (CPI) has steadily declined from 8.2% in September 2022 to just 3.7% by the end of August 2023. Although this is still higher than the Fed’s 2% target and thus Jerome is not looking to ease rates until he is certain inflation is squashed. There was a slight uptick in Inflation from 3.2% in July to 3.7% in August.

In the “short term” Mr Ackman believes there are “many reasons” interest rates could go higher. This includes a high probable “government shutdown”. This would be the fourth to occur over the past decade, and would impact everything from air travel to national parks. Most government employees would be furloughed without pay, which would of course impact the economy. This is just to a lack of buy-in from both parties regarding spending bills.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) also believes there could be a “data shutdown” as the agencies which provide data on interest rates, inflation etc, would be shutdown, effectively making the Fed blind.

We have the “worst technical environment in our lifetime” for the supply of bonds versus the buying of bonds. China is “selling”, as is Russia and Saudi Arabia. Mr Ackman’s view is an investor isn’t being paid enough for the risk of entering into a “30-year contract” with the U.S government. Then there is “massive deficit spending” with the U.S having approximately $33 trillion in Federal Debt. Ackman believes if we looked at the U.S as a “business” it is not ideal to have “one third” of the debt repricing in the next year at higher rates.

Mr Ackman believes the “30-year” treasury bond rate which is at 4.73%, could “surpass 5%”.

Final Thoughts

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is an incredible investor who has evolved over time. He is a “continuous learning machine” and sees every “mistake as a learning opportunity”. These days Ackman states he doesn’t “short stocks”, but he jokingly has “psychological shorts” against certain stocks he thinks will fall. But his main focus is on long-term investments into great companies.

