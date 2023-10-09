Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund ( IGA Financial)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on October 16, 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for October 2, 2023. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high level of income. The secondary investment objective of the fund is to seek capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of companies located in several different countries throughout the world, including the United States, and it also utilizes an integrated derivatives strategy.

A Look at Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's Dividend History

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Understanding Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.49%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's annual dividend growth rate was -2.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -3.20% per year.

Based on Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock as of today is approximately 8.06%.

Is Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of February 28, 2023, Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's dividend payout ratio is 2.46, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of February 28, 2023, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Assessing Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

While Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a history of consistent dividend payments, its current payout ratio and growth metrics raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors along with other financial indicators and the company's overall business strategy before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.