Tesla Inc (TSLA) Q3 2023 Earnings: Over 435,000 Vehicles Delivered Despite Factory Downtime

Production and delivery numbers remain strong as Tesla Inc (TSLA) maintains its 2023 volume target

54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Tesla Inc (TSLA) produced over 430,000 vehicles and delivered over 435,000 vehicles in Q3 2023.
  • A sequential decline in volumes was due to planned factory downtimes for upgrades.
  • The company's 2023 volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles remains unchanged.
  • Financial results for Q3 2023 will be posted after market close on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

On October 18, 2023, Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report, revealing strong production and delivery numbers despite planned factory downtimes. The electric vehicle manufacturer produced over 430,000 vehicles and delivered more than 435,000, demonstrating its resilience amidst operational challenges.

Production and Delivery Breakdown

According to the report, Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) produced 13,688 Model S/X vehicles and 416,800 Model 3/Y vehicles, totaling 430,488 vehicles. In terms of deliveries, the company delivered 15,985 Model S/X and 419,074 Model 3/Y vehicles, totaling 435,059 vehicles. The percentage of these deliveries subject to operating lease accounting was 8% for Model S/X and 4% for Model 3/Y.

Operational Challenges and Targets

The report also highlighted that the sequential decline in volumes was due to planned downtimes for factory upgrades. Despite these challenges, Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) maintains its 2023 volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles.

Upcoming Financial Results

Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial) will post its financial results for Q3 2023 after market close on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The company will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

Final Remarks

While vehicle deliveries represent one measure of Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial)'s financial performance, the company emphasized that they should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results. These results depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements, and the mix of directly leased vehicles. The company's net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q3 earnings.

