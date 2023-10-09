CION Invt Corp (CION) Schedules Q3 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Financial results for Q3 to be announced prior to market opening on November 9, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • CION Invt Corp (CION) to release Q3 2023 financial results on November 9, 2023
  • Conference call scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day
  • Company had approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023
  • Financial results and conference call details to be available on CION's website

On October 2, 2023, CION Invt Corp (

CION, Financial) announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, prior to the opening of the financial markets. The company will discuss those results in an earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day.

About CION Invt Corp (CION, Financial)

CION Invt Corp (CION) is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. The company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION.

Conference Call Details

Participants can dial in to the conference call using the following numbers: Domestic (Toll-Free): 877-484-6065, International (Toll): +1 201-689-8846. All participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format in the Investor Resources – Events and Presentations section of CION’s website at www.cionbdc.com after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast Information

Those unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: CION Investment Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call.

Additional Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which CION filed with the SEC on October 2, 2023, as well as CION’s other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CION’s Current Report on Form 8-K and CION’s other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CION’s website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.