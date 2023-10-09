On October 2, 2023, CION Invt Corp ( CION, Financial) announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, prior to the opening of the financial markets. The company will discuss those results in an earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day.

About CION Invt Corp ( CION Financial)

CION Invt Corp (CION) is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. The company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION.

Conference Call Details

Participants can dial in to the conference call using the following numbers: Domestic (Toll-Free): 877-484-6065, International (Toll): +1 201-689-8846. All participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format in the Investor Resources – Events and Presentations section of CION’s website at www.cionbdc.com after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast Information

Those unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: CION Investment Corporation 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call.

Additional Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which CION filed with the SEC on October 2, 2023, as well as CION’s other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CION’s Current Report on Form 8-K and CION’s other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CION’s website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.