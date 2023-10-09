Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 47.32, recorded a gain of 2.08% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 7.08%. The stock's fair valuation is $95.44, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

3. Future estimates of the business performance.

Caesars Entertainment: A Potential Value Trap?

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Caesars Entertainment should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.63. These indicators suggest that Caesars Entertainment, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets. Caesars' U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the U.S. portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Caesars Entertainment's Altman Z-score reveals Caesars Entertainment's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

Conclusion: Caesars Entertainment as a Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Caesars Entertainment poses significant risks that investors should consider. Its low Altman Z-Score suggests potential financial distress, indicating that the company may be a value trap. It's crucial for investors to conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

