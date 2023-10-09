Arista Networks Inc ( ANET, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 2.2% and a 3-month gain of 15.47%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 5.41. However, the question remains: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the valuation of Arista Networks, focusing on its intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth. If you're interested in understanding the true value of Arista Networks, read on.

Company Overview

Founded in 2004, Arista Networks is a leading provider of networking equipment, primarily selling Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its flagship product is its extensible operating system (EOS), which runs a single image across all its devices. Arista Networks counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms among its largest customers and generates approximately three-quarters of its sales from North America. The company's market cap stands at $58.20 billion, with sales amounting to $5.30 billion.

Currently, the stock price of Arista Networks ( ANET, Financial) is $187.97, while its fair value, also known as GF Value, stands at $189.94. This article aims to provide a detailed analysis of whether Arista Networks is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary method used by GuruFocus to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three key factors: historical multiples at which the stock has traded, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Arista Networks is believed to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and its future return is likely to be higher. Given its current price of $187.97 per share, Arista Networks ( ANET, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued.

Since Arista Networks is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Arista Networks boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 72.36, ranking better than 89.53% of 2360 companies in the Hardware industry. With an overall financial strength score of 8 out of 10, Arista Networks demonstrates strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. Arista Networks has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 36.12%, ranking better than 98.81% of 2443 companies in the Hardware industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Arista Networks is 22.9%, ranking better than 88.22% of 2325 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.7%, ranking better than 71.61% of 1955 companies in the Hardware industry. This reflects strong growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Arista Networks' ROIC was 52.3, while its WACC stood at 13.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks ( ANET, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 71.61% of 1955 companies in the Hardware industry. For more information about Arista Networks stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.