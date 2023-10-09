With a daily gain of 2.95%, a 3-month gain of 5.5%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.14, NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. Is this stock modestly overvalued or does it offer a hidden bargain? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer this question and provide an in-depth look into NVIDIA's valuation.

Company Introduction

NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial) is a leading developer of graphics processing units, essential semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. The company offers not only AI GPUs but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. NVIDIA is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

At a stock price of $447.84 per share, NVIDIA's valuation compared to its GF Value of $386.45, indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued. The following analysis provides a detailed examination of NVIDIA's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

NVIDIA's stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued based on this valuation method. Given the stock's current price, the long-term return of NVIDIA's stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Assessing NVIDIA's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. NVIDIA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.46, which ranks worse than 57.08% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of NVIDIA is 8 out of 10, indicating that the company's financial strength is strong.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. NVIDIA, with its high profit margins, is a safer investment. The company has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $32.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.14. Its operating margin is 33.04%, which ranks better than 94.97% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of NVIDIA is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of NVIDIA is 34.5%, which ranks better than 87.64% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.1%, which ranks worse than 52.58% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Evaluating Profitability: ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also help evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, NVIDIA's ROIC was 41.26 while its WACC came in at 16.66.

Conclusion

Overall, NVIDIA ( NVDA, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 52.58% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about NVIDIA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

