Insulet Corp ( PODD, Financial) recently saw a daily gain of 3.86% and a three-month loss of 42.87%. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.89. This article aims to provide a detailed analysis to answer the question: is the stock of Insulet significantly undervalued?

By examining the company's operations, financial strength, profitability, and growth, we aim to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis. We invite you to read further for an in-depth examination of Insulet's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Founded in 2000, Insulet Corp ( PODD, Financial) has made significant strides in making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The company's flagship product, the Omnipod system, is a small disposable insulin infusion device that can be operated through a smartphone. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, the Omnipod system is used by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide.

Insulet's current stock price is $165.65 per share, with a market cap of $11.60 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, stands at $373.83, suggesting that Insulet ( PODD, Financial) is significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Insulet stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Insulet

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage.

Insulet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, which is worse than 77.4% of 832 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Insulet's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Insulet has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.50 billion and EPS of $0.89. Its operating margin is 5.82%, which ranks better than 57.13% of 828 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Insulet's profitability at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Insulet's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is16.4%, which ranks better than 70.6% of 728 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.1%, which ranks worse than 51.64% of 730 companies in the same industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC is 5.68 while its WACC came in at 9.5.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Insulet ( PODD, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 51.64% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Insulet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.