Long-established in the Oil & Gas industry, Baytex Energy Corp ( BTE, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 5.91%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 31.35%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Baytex Energy Corp.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Baytex Energy Corp the GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Baytex Energy Corp: A Snapshot

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company with a market cap of $3.6 billion. The company operates in Canada and the United States, with the majority of its revenue derived from Canada. Its operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company reported sales of $1.87 billion and an operating margin of 21.83%.

Financial Strength Analysis

Baytex Energy Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.87, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Profitability Analysis

Baytex Energy Corp's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Baytex Energy Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Lastly, Baytex Energy Corp predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Given Baytex Energy Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. It's crucial for investors to consider these factors when making investment decisions.

