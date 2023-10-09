Decoding Ownership Trends: A Deep Dive into Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Unraveling the Intricacies of Institutional and Insider Ownership

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago

As a biotechnology company with a focus on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (

SRPT, Financial) has been at the forefront of developing novel pharmaceutical products to address key unmet medical needs. However, the company's recent stock performance and ownership trends have sparked interest among investors. Let's delve deeper into the dynamics of institutional and insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and what it means for potential investors.

1708875077606440960.png

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc experienced a decline of about 5.45% in its stock value over the past week. As of October 02, 2023, the stock fell by 0.8%, contrasting with its three-month return of 5.65%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which dropped to $10.68 billion in the most recent quarter from $12.84 billion in the preceding one.

1708875022312931328.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The company's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's institutional ownership level is 59.46%, up from 57.13% as of May 31, 2023, but down from 72.45% from a year ago.

1708875041724170240.png

Among the top stakeholders,

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) own 2.45%, 0.02%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 8.8% per year, which is better than 53.74% of 1258 companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 6.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's insider ownership is approximately 16.51% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 17.58% from a year ago, reflecting the decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

1708875059403161600.png

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.