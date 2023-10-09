Unraveling the Ownership Tapestry: An Analysis of Intel Corp's Institutional and Insider Ownership

Decoding the link between ownership trends and stock performance

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

Intel Corp (

INTC, Financial), a global leader in microprocessor design and manufacturing, has been experiencing some volatility in its stock value. As of the latest data, the company has 4.19 billion outstanding shares with institutional ownership at 2.08 billion shares, translating to 49.68% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 22.28 million shares, accounting for 0.53% of the total share count. This article delves into the ownership trends and their potential implications on the company's stock performance.

1708875275032330240.png

Recent Stock Performance

Intel Corp (

INTC, Financial) saw a decline of approximately 4.29% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of Oct 02 2023, the stock rose by 0.37%, aligning with its three-month return of 7.32%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $140.05 billion in the most recent quarter from $136.27 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Intel Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Intel Corp's institutional ownership level is 49.68%, up from 46.4% as of 2023-05-31 but down from 62.39% a year ago.

1708875239036813312.png

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Intel Corp's Ebitda growth averaged -13.2% per year, which is worse than 87.63% of 776 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Intel Corp is 11.67% per year, indicating a potential turnaround in the company's performance.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Intel Corp's insider ownership is approximately 0.53% as of 2023-08-31, compared to 0.54% from a year ago, reflecting a slight decrease in insider confidence in the company's performance.

1708875256011161600.png

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Intel Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.