STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

1 hours ago
On September 29, 2023,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 379,133 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, which saw a trade change of 0.08 and a share change of 285, was executed at a trade price of $36.75 per share. Despite the significant acquisition, the trade had no immediate impact on the firm's portfolio, with the traded stock accounting for 0% of the total portfolio. The firm now holds a 14.75% stake in SFBC.

About STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages an equity portfolio worth $173 million, spread across 53 stocks. Its top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. 1709025679502213120.png

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Overview

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (

SFBC, Financial), a USA-based company, operates as a holding company for Sound Community Bank. The bank provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. With a market cap of $94.477 million, SFBC has been publicly traded since its IPO on August 24, 2012. The company's stock is currently priced at $36.75, with a PE percentage of 9.12. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $45.04 and a Price to GF Value of 0.82. 1709025659679932416.png

Financial Health and Performance of SFBC

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 7/10, and a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company's cash to debt ratio stands at 1.30, with a ROE of 10.87 and a ROA of 1.07. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Momentum and Predictability of SFBC

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a Momentum Rank of 3/10, with a 14-day RSI of 46.61. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month stands at 0.80, while its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -7.26. However, the company's predictability rank is not applicable due to insufficient data.

STILWELL JOSEPH's Position in SFBC

Following the recent acquisition,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 379,133 shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, accounting for 14.75% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock. Despite the significant acquisition, the traded stock currently holds no position in the firm's portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc is a notable addition to its portfolio. The transaction underscores the firm's confidence in SFBC's potential, despite the stock's modest undervaluation and low momentum rank. As of October 3, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
