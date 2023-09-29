STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

On September 29, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 800 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $9.72 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,820,866 shares. Despite the addition, the trade had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with PVBC accounting for 10.29% of the firm's holdings.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a New York-based investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor. The firm manages 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. Its top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Provident Bancorp Inc Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial), a USA-based company, has been publicly traded since January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It operates as a single segment, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. As of October 3, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $166.423 million. The current stock price is $9.41, and the company is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $18.20 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.52.

Performance Analysis of PVBC

Since its IPO, PVBC has experienced a price change of -23.18%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 29.44%. The company's GF Score is 72/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. The GF Value Rank is 8/10, and the Momentum Rank is 5/10.

Further Evaluation of PVBC's Performance

PVBC's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00. The company's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 369 in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -12.55 and -1.56, respectively, ranking 1428 and 1426 in the industry. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00.

Examination of PVBC's Growth

Over the past three years, PVBC has experienced a revenue growth of 22.80%. However, the company's EBITDA growth and earning growth over the same period are both 0.00. The company's revenue growth rank is 105, but its predictability rank is not available.

Analysis of PVBC's Momentum

PVBC's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 51.27, 49.81, and 50.64, respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 44.88, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -30.75. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1016, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 127.

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of PVBC shares could be a strategic move considering the company's undervalued status and potential for average performance. However, the firm's investment in PVBC remains a small portion of its overall portfolio. Investors should monitor the stock's performance and the firm's future transactions closely.