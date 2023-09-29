EVP & Chief Information Officer Carman Wenkoff Buys 2,000 Shares of Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 29, 2023, Carman Wenkoff, the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Dollar General Corp (

DG, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Carman Wenkoff has been with Dollar General Corp for several years, serving in a key executive role. His responsibilities include overseeing the company's information technology initiatives, which are crucial to the company's operations and strategic goals. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Dollar General Corp is a leading American chain of variety stores. The company operates over 15,000 stores in the continental United States, with its business model focusing on selling a variety of products at low costs. The company's offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, family apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products, and much more.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 2,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This recent purchase by Wenkoff is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Dollar General Corp. Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys in total, compared to just 1 insider sell.

1709055731040256000.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often complex. However, it is generally believed that insiders have the most up-to-date information about their company's prospects. Therefore, when insiders buy shares, it can be seen as a positive signal about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Dollar General Corp were trading for $106.25 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $22.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 10.63, which is lower than the industry median of 17.25 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $106.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $273.90, Dollar General Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1709055751437156352.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Dollar General Corp, coupled with the company's undervalued status according to its GF Value, suggests that the company could be a promising investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.